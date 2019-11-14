Win Beer for a Year Thanks to Kevin Harvick!

It all comes down to this! The 2019 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series will come to its epic conclusion this weekend, with Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr, Danny Hamlin and Kyle Busch vying for the championship at Homestead-Miami.
As the title sponsor of Kevin Harvick, Busch beer has unwavering support for their guy. But it has been Harvick’s biggest fans that have truly helped him get this far, and for this final run, Busch wants to reward those who stuck by him through the ups and downs of 2019.
So, Busch is announcing a competition of its own for the race:
Whenever Harvick takes or holds the lead at Homestead, any fan who Tweets using #Busch4Harvick will be entered for a chance to win beer for a year from Busch AND a signed, limited-edition Harvick Busch can!
Busch will match the number of winners to the final number of laps Kevin leads in the race.
All you have to do for a chance to win is cheer with us on Twitter, and act as fast as Harvick takes laps!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.