Colonial Christian senior catcher Morgan Wells has signed a letter of intent to play at Trinity Baptist College.
Wells, who hit .606 with 33 RBIs and 38 stolen bases as a junior, is looking forward to playing in joining the program next season in Jacksonville.
“It feels like all my dreams just came true,” Wells said. “My hard work that I put in with hours and hours going to catching practice and hitting practice all pays off.”
The school held a ceremony for Wells with nearly 200 students, staff, coaches, and family members in attendance.
“It feels good that I have people supporting me and that have put in the time and effort as well,” Wells said. “It feels like I’m loved.”
Well has knocked in 126 runs with 94 stolen bases in her high school career.
“Every year I see a big improvement,” Colonial Christian head coach Lou Martinez said. “She just has a great passion for the game. You can coach skills all day long, but if a girl doesn’t have a passion for the sport you won’t see the kind of improvement that you’ll see from a girl who does have that passion. Morgan has just had that from the start.”
The Patriots begin their season on Feb. 18 at Westwood Christian.
