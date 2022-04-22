The FWC is hiring summer camp counselors and instructors for the Ocala Outdoor Adventure Camp.
This is a dream job for those who love the outdoors and want to teach youth ages 8-17 about conservation and outdoor skills such as archery, fishing, canoeing, and hiking. They are seeking male counselors as all counselor positions for females have been filled.
To be considered for this job, you must be at least 18 years of age and pass a mandatory background check. Pay starts at $520/week + room and board.
Plus, your employment at the Ocala Outdoor Adventure Camp can also serve as an internship for college credit. For information about these summer camp jobs,contact Will Burnett at 352-625-2804 or William.Burnett@MyFWC.com.
There are still summer camp opportunities for kids aged 8 to 17 who want to experience the outdoors. The Ocala Outdoor Adventure Camp offers a variety of safe, fun and age-appropriate week-long camps.
Learn more and register, http://www.fyccn.org/OCCYC_Summer_Camp_Programs.
