The female bald eagle known as “Rita,” underwent surgery to repair a critically fractured right wing at Zoo Miami’s Animal Hospital.
She had been brought to Zoo Miami on Monday by staff at Wildlife Rescue of Dade County after being brought to that facility by Florida Wildlife Commission officers. She was originally found in critical condition in northwest Miami-Dade County late Sunday evening.
Though it was immediately obvious that she would require surgery, it was important for her to first be stabilized to help ensure that she would be ready for the intensive procedure.
After receiving the immediate critical care necessary to treat her injuries and being stabilized, she was prepared for surgery.
The surgery was performed by avian veterinary specialist, Dr. Don Harris, from VCA South Dade Animal Hospital, assisted by Zoo Miami Associate Veterinarian, Dr. Marisa Bezjian and the rest of the Zoo Miami Animal Health Team. The main objective of the surgery was to place a pin in the fractured wing bone to stabilize it in hopes of it being able to heal.
The surgery was successful in inserting the pin to align and support the severely fractured bones. However, the prognosis for actual healing to take place is poor due to the lack of circulation detected in the extremity as a result of the serious trauma.
Rita is receiving extensive post-operative care that includes drug therapy, laser treatments and acupuncture in hopes of stimulating the healing process but the odds are presently overwhelmingly against being able to salvage the wing and sadly, even higher against her ever being able to fly again. The next several days will be critical in determining her fate.
Rita has already beaten the odds by surviving this devastating trauma that would have surely claimed her life were it not for the extensive care administered by all the parties involved. Everyone who has invested so much in this majestic animal is praying that she can continue on that positive path.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.