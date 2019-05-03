UNDEFEATED - Presidents Cup State Champs - South Dade News Leader: Sports

UNDEFEATED - Presidents Cup State Champs

Posted: Friday, May 3, 2019 8:51 am

PSG Homestead U-14, a local youth (under 14) soccer team will be the youngest team ever to be going to Texas, June 11-16, to represent the state of Florida at the 2019 Southern Presidents Cup.

Top row, left to right: Coach Jovanny Cortes, Yifrank Gonzalez, William Assee, Alexander Montoya, Gabriel Perez, Brandon Destro, Endy Rosas, Cristian Ramirez, Jason Zapata, Assistant Coach David Assee

Bottom row, left to right: Diego Escobar, Luis Lopez, Christian Chavez, Alejandro Gonzalez-Melendez, Jovanny Cortes-Aviles, Golvens Jeannot, Joel Gomez

Posted in on Friday, May 3, 2019 8:51 am.

