Two juvenile green sea turtles were released at Matheson Hammock Park following their recovery at Zoo Miami’s Sea Turtle Hospital.
Estimated to be between 3-5 years old, both individuals were rescued from the Dania Beach Pier after being unintentionally hooked by fishermen.
The first individual, named, “Socket,” arrived on July 17th and the second individual, named, “Bolts,” arrived on August 15th. Weighing less than 10 pounds each, the turtles are still too young to be accurately sexed.
Following the removal of the hooks, both turtles were carefully monitored and cared for at Zoo Miami’s Sea Turtle Hospital until it was determined by the
Animal Health Team that they were fully recovered and ready for release back to the wild.
After receiving general examinations, getting weighed and measured, and being implanted with microchips, Bolts and Sockets were transported to
Matheson Hammock Park where they were walked out into the sea grass beds and gently released.
These were the 16th and 17th sea turtles to be successfully released after treatment and recovery at Zoo Miami’s Sea Turtle Hospital.
Green sea turtles are found in temperate and tropical oceans throughout the world. They are one of the largest of all sea turtles reaching a shell length of 3-4 feet and a weight close to 400 pounds.
As adults, they feed primarily on algae and sea grasses. Their greatest threat is from commercial harvesting for their eggs and food.
