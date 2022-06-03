Marine Deputy Nelson Sanchez conducted a vessel stop at Indian Key Fill at approximately 4:30 p.m. Saturday involving a small vessel.
He conducted a resource inspection and found five undersized mutton snapper with the largest being 15 inches and the smallest being eight inches.
Mutton snapper are required to be at least 18 inches in length to harvest.
Mark Stuart Rodgers, 60, of Islamorada stated he caught the fish and he was given a mandatory notice to appear in court citation. The fish were returned to the water dead.
- - - - - - - -
Deputy Jason Farr was on marine patrol near Mile Marker 99 off Key Largo at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday when he observed two men fishing in a small vessel.
One of the men, later identified as Julio Marquez Olivera, 59, of Miami, tossed two fish in the water as Deputy Farr approached.
Deputy Farr observed sharks consuming the fish and he was unable to retrieve them. Olivera admitted he threw an undersized mangrove snapper and an undersized yellowtail snapper in the water because they were undersized. He was given a mandatory notice to appear in court citation for
possession of undersized mangrove snapper and yellowtail snapper as well as obstructing an investigation.
Mangrove snapper are required to be at least 10 inches in length to harvest and yellowtail snapper are required to be at least 12 inches in length to harvest.
For more information regarding fishing regulations go to www.myfwc.com
