Twin Cities athletes Elijah Francois and Skyja Goetz competed at the USA Track & Field Jr. Olympics National Championship in Sacramento CA, July 22-28. Elijah Francois (9-10 yr old division) won 4th in long jump. Skyja Goetz (11-12 yr old division) won 2nd in long jump, and 3rd in 80 meter hurdles.
Girls and Boys Professional Track & Field, ages 4 to 14.

Training and competition in all events - discus, 100, 200, 400, 800, high jump, shot put, racewalk and turbo javelin.

