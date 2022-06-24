The Twin Cities Athletic Development program did very well at a recent national level track and field meet in Lawrenceville, Georgia.
Twin Cities competed in the Mark Trail Invitational meet at the end of May and took third place overall out of more than 100 teams, winning 76 medals overall.
The team brought 46 athletes, four coaches and 13 parents.
“We went on a charter bus and that was a great experience for the kids,” said Jaquina Riggs, the team’s coach. “They enjoyed staying in the hotel. It was an amazing experience. They competed well and their hard work paid off at the meet. Every athlete won a medal and some won several medals.”
For the athletes, being on the Twin Cities Athletic Development Team is hard and demanding. The team practices and trains at Loren Roberts Park and Homestead Senior High School. They specialize in sprints, middle distance, hurdles, jumps and throws. Team members work hard on conditioning.
“We see how they are doing during conditioning exercises and then place them in an event category. If they are not as strong in running, we will place them in field events. There is something for everyone on our team,” Riggs said.
The age range for team members is four years old to 18. Some of the team members are also high school athletes.
Parents are expected to help out with fundraising and to attend meets, helping out wherever possible.
“I love track and field. We have demanding workouts but the kids get in shape. If they want to play football or other sports, they are in good shape at the beginning of practice. There are so many good opportunities for kids in track and field,” said Riggs.
The team competes in meets throughout Florida and hosted a meet in April at Southridge Park.
Currently, they are getting ready for a meet, July 1 - 4 in Jacksonville at the University of North Florida.
Riggs was a competitive runner at Homestead Senior High School.
She qualified for the Florida state championship meet in the 300 hurdles in 2005 as a senior.
The Twin Cities Athletic Development program was recently recognized at a Florida City Commission meeting for their success in Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.