Miami had its first fall practice last Friday and Head Coach Mario Cristobal explained that the goal is simple.
He wants to see the team improve on a daily basis, not just in camp, but week-to-week once the season begins.
The coaching staff stresses attention to detail. Cristobal put his thoughts this way, “I’m not so concerned that the plays are perfect, but the way we do things has to be at a high level, like running on and off the field has to be full
throttle, how you finish a play has to be full throttle.”
Coach added, “The way we do things - as opposed to the result - is what’s really important…we are teaching really good practice habits because our practice and preparation will become our game reality.”
One-a-day practices are three hours. Media is allowed to watch warmups as well as individual and group drills but must leave the field when plays are run in game like situations.
I’ve been very impressed in the structure and organization of the staff. Everyone is working all the time. QB’s throw to targets then to receivers. Receivers run route drills then catch QB passes.
Offensive linemen, linebackers, defensive backs and defensive lineman all work in their own groups with position coaches and coordinators.
A foundation is being built in Coral Gables. Miami is on the way to climbing to the top of the college football mountain.
I see Coach Cristobal as someone who lives by the words of Edmund Hillary, “ It is not the mountain we conquer but ourselves.” Sir Edmund, having been to the top of Mount Everest along with Shepa Tenzing Norgay before any other man, knew a bit about getting to the top.
It’s going to be a very exciting season.
I just checked Las Vegas over/under odds and Miami is at 8.5. I expect at least 9-3 this year and as Cristobal’s own recruits cycle in over the next two or three years I see Miami in the national championship picture very soon.
Miami has moved past Clemson in the 2023 ACC recruiting ranks with three recent commitments. Four star Orlando linebacker Malik Bryant, three star Ocala OL Tommy Kinsler and four star OL Connor Lew from Acworth, Ga. have brought Miami’s class into the top ten nationally.
Lou Hedley has been named to the Ray Guy Award watchlist for the best punter. Andres Borregales is on the Lou Groza Award list for best kicker. Sophomore Safety James Williams is up for the Chuck Bednarik Award that goes to the nation’s best defensive player.
In the ACC preseason polls, Miami was picked to win the Coastal Division and play Clemson in the ACC Championship. TE Will Mallory, OL Zion Nelson and Punter Lou Hedley have received First Team All-ACC Honors. QB Tyler Van Dyke was the third choice for ACC Player of the Year.
Next week, I’ll focus on defense, then an offense report on the 26th and a final wrap up on September 2nd. The
season opener is against Bethune-Cookman at 3:30 pm on Saturday, Sept. 3rd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.