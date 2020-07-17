FWC Officer Bobby Dube responded to an injured Sea Turtle approximately 5 miles offshore Bayside of Conch Key with staff from the Marathon Turtle Hospital after a recreational boater observed the turtle in distress.
A USCG boat crew from Marathon assisted in the recovery of the adult Green Sea Turtle named " Shelly" by the girl who first saw the turtle.
The turtle was brought to shore at Outdoor Resorts and transported to the Turtle Hospital for treatment/surgery to its front flipper that was caught in some discarded line.
Shelly the turtle is responding well to treatment. The hospital staff said that this turtle is approximately 50-60 years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.