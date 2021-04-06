A Florida Senate panel Wednesday signed off on a proposal aimed at keeping most transgender females from participating in high-school and college sports, but the measure stops short of an all-out ban being considered by the House.
The measures have become one of the 2021 legislative session’s most contentious issues and put Florida in line with at least two dozen other Republican-controlled state houses that have passed or are considering similar proposals.
Opponents of the bills maintain the proposed restrictions could endanger teenagers and young adults who are already vulnerable to bullying and abuse and cause the state to lose out on lucrative college championship games.
But advocates of the plans contend that preventing transgender females from competing in high-school and college athletics is necessary to ensure that “biologically” female girls and young women have a fair chance to win scholarships and excel in sports.
A bill moving in the House (HB 1475) would require high-school and college sports teams to be designated based on students’ “biological sex,” a disputed term that refers to the sex assigned at birth. The House plan, which has passed two committees and faces another panel before being ready for a full House vote, would ban transgender females from taking part in girls’ or women’s high-school and college teams.
Under a measure approved by the Senate Health Policy Committee on Wednesday, “athletic teams or sports designated for females, women or girls may not be open to students of the male sex.”
But the Senate plan includes an exception for “persons who transition from male to female” if they meet certain conditions, such as specified testosterone levels.
Currently, the Florida High School Athletic Association has a process for transgender students “to participate in interscholastic athletics in a manner consistent with their gender identity and expression,” a staff analysis of the bill said.
Guidelines of the NCAA, the main governing body for college sports, permit transgender athletes to participate in sports but include some restrictions.
Senate bill sponsor Kelli Stargel, a Lakeland Republican who chairs the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, said Wednesday that her proposal is designed to make sports more equitable for girls and young women.
But Democrats called the proposal cruel.
“Legislation like this affects all individuals in the transgender community. It promotes discrimination, whether or not they are athletes,” Sen. Janet Cruz, D-Tampa, said.
Under Stargel’s plan, a transgender female student would be allowed to participate on a girls’ or women’s sports team if the student “has declared a female identity to her school or institution;” “demonstrates that her total testosterone level in serum has been below 10” nanomoles per liter for at least a year before her first competition; and has a total testosterone level in serum below 10 nanomoles per liter “throughout the period of desired eligibility to compete in the female category.”
According to a Senate staff analysis of the bill (SB 2012), the normal female range of testosterone is between 0.06 and 1.68 nanomoles per liter, and the normal male range is between 7.7 and 29.4 nanomoles per liter.
The proposal would require school districts, postsecondary institutions, the state university system Board of Governors and the Florida Department of Education to adopt rules to establish and administer transgender policies.
Democrats also said a federal judge blocked Idaho’s transgender-athlete ban from going into effect last year, and the lawsuit is still underway.
“Sports teaches teamwork, friendship, learning from success and failure, camaraderie. These transgender students, they just want to be normal,” Senate Minority Leader Gary Farmer, a Lighthouse Point Democrat who serves on the committee, said.
But proponents of the measure argued that it would ensure that inherent biological differences between males and females don’t give transgender athletes an advantage.
--- News Service Assignment Manager Tom Urban contributed to this report.
