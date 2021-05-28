Big plays highlighted the Homestead Broncos’ spring game.
Joshua Townsend threw two long touchdown passes to David Jester and Isaac Brown and ran for another score in Homestead’s intrasquad game at Harris Field.
“I think it was great,” head coach Philip Simpson said. “I think from day one these guys came out with the same energy, the same intensity and came out flying around so coming out on the 21st practice, it wasn’t a surprise. It was actually pretty exciting to see so much consistency across the board.”
Townsend, who started last season as a freshman, connected with Brown, also a rising sophomore, for 38 yards and then threw a 77-yard touchdown pass to Jester. His touchdown run was from 4 yards out.
“We started off a little sluggish, but once we got going and into our plays we started putting it together,” Jester said.
Tyrone Maxwell added a 20-yard touchdown run as the rising senior with a Boston College offer handled the bulk of the carries while receiver Richard
Dandridge made a number of catches.
“It’s important to have balance,” Simpson said. “You got guys that can run around.”
The defense made plays too with defensive end Dante Anderson constantly in the backfield and swatting down passes.
“Unique, he just has a different skill set,” Simpson said. “Whoever is fortunate to have him in college, he’s going to be exceptional academically, he’s an amazing person, a great family man and the things he can do as a player is not just sacks, it’s batted balls, chasing a guy downfield. Dante is an all-around player that I just can’t imagine anyone not wanting him in their program.”
Jamari Mackey intercepted a pass and Anthony Ellison also had an interception during 7-on-7 play, which began the night before the team played two quarters of 11-on-11 in front of about 50 fans.
Jester’s long score came on a deep throw by Townsend as he raced down the sideline into the end zone.
“Just beat the corner off the line and just ran right past him,” Jester said.
Daniel Lyons, Amen Mackey and Markwon Strong also made plays up front with Desean Foster leading the linebackers. Joel Talley, Wesley Cadet, Jaden Henry and Artrevian Driver showed flashes in the secondary.
The offensive line was guided by Lonnie Brady, Derek Dagrin, Gajuanza Mitchell, Giovanne Eloissaint, Aham Brown and Jamarion Mack.
Simpson’s biggest takeaways from the spring session?
“Confidence. Faith. Belief. They already knew they had talent, but can we put it together? Can we hold each other accountable? We can do it and they did a phenomenal job.”
The Broncos are coming off a 3-3 season and a playoff appearance for the second time in 13 years.
