Hurricane Baseball was 31-9 (16-5) going into last weeks play and No. 3 ranked nationally in most polls.
The Canes suffered only their second midweek loss of the year to Stetson on Tuesday, April 26 and then headed to Atlanta where they dropped two of three to Georgia Tech.
In the Monday, Nay 2 rankings Miami now 32-12, 17-7 has slipped to No. 6 in Baseball America, D1 Rankings and Perfect Game polls.
There are 11 regular season games left. North Dakota State is in for a weekend series May 6-7-8, then UCF visits Wednesday, May 11, before the Canes head to Tallahassee May 13-14- 15 for three against FSU.
Miami returns home for their last four games before the ACC Tournament. Florida Gulf Coast visits on Tuesday, May 17 before the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame close out the regular season May 19-20-21.
In college baseball, the goal is always Omaha where eight teams meet in the College World Series. To get to Omaha teams must first win one of sixteen 4 team double elimination Regionals, then play a head-to-head Super Regional against one of the other Regional winners in a best two-of-three format. Historically the Regional and Super Regional hosts have the most advantageous paths to advance. The’Magic Numbers’ are a National Rank of 16 to host a Regional and an 8 or better rank a Super Regional.
As it stands now, UM is a virtual lock to host a Regional and has a great shot at hosting a Super Regional. With great play the rest of the regular season and a couple of wins in the ACC Tournament Miami should garner at least an eight seed.
Stetson game first, it was a 12-4 loss.
Sometimes my job is easy. I’ll have nothing to say about the defeat letting Head Coach Gino DiMare’s words say all that needs sayin.’
“Everybody’s to blame on this one. Pitching wise, poor pitching. They scored in every inning but three. We played poorly defensively.
I know it only shows two errors, but we bobbled balls, didn’t catch a ball in the outfield and bobbled balls in the outfield. Offensively, just poor, poor performance. I’m not sure where this came from, but very disappointed.”
Coach DiMare on the upcoming trip, “ We’ve got to get ourselves ready real quick because we got a big series this weekend. We have to get back to the things that have made us successful up to this point”.
The Georgia Tech series Friday night was a 3-1 loss that could have went either way. It was a pitcher’s duel in the opener. Carson Palmquist (6-3) was excellent for Miami going 7 innings giving up only five hits and two runs to the hard hitting Yellow Jackets.
Georgia Tech’s John Medich (4-3) was just a little better giving up only one run and three hits over six frames.
Catcher Kevin Parada had the game winner in the sixth with his nation leading 22nd HR.
The Canes left 12 on base in this one including the tying or game winning run in each of the last three innings. The home squad had only four LOB for the game.
DiMare added after the game, “We’ve got to play the game better and smarter, our approaches at the plate have to be better. It’s a team game. You have to put it all together, and when you don’t, you end up on the wrong side of it. We’ve done a good job up to this point, but you have to stay focused on what we’re trying to do.”
In Saturday’s affair the pitching was the opposite of Friday’s. Miami went down 7-5, the first time they lost four-in-a-row this season. Neither starter went four innings. Karson Ligon (5-3) went 3 2/3 giving up 6 runs on 7 hits and 4 BB for the loss.
Miami was up 5-2 on two Max Romero Jr. HR’s after 3 1/2 but down 6-5 after four and never scored again.
DiMare, “They got hits when they needed them and we didn’t. They hit with guys in scoring position and we didn’t. We hit some balls hard but not enough times. At the end of the day, we didn’t come through in the clutch when we needed to.”
Romero Jr. added somewhat more succinctly, “It’s a rough patch and we know that, we know the team we can be. This is going to make us tougher and better.
We have to come out tomorrow and push and push and push.”
Sunday afternoon the Yellow Jackets showed up with brooms but never got to take them out of the closet as Miami avoided the sweep with a 13-2 win. The Canes scored early and often plating runs in four of the first five frames. Yohandy Morales was 4-5 with two doubles, Romero Jr. had two hits including his third HR of the weekend and 3 RBI. CJ Kayfus had two hits with a HR.
Both Henry Wallen and Ariel Garcia had their career first home runs. Garcia had another hit and 3 RBIs as well.
jandro Rosario (2-2) went 5.0 for the win. He had 6 Ks while giving up a lone run.
Romero Jr. commented, “We were aggressive and attacked, we came back and fought. It shows a lot about our character and shows that we have each other’s backs.”
Coach DiMare in his inimitable coach speak added, “ The home runs were big, there’s no doubt. It’s good to see us get ahead early. When we get good pitches to hit, our guys can do damage with those pitches.” On Rosario, DiMare said “I thought he threw really well, his command was really good”.
The North Dakota State Bisons, Miami’s next visitors are no slouches and best not be overlooked. They are use of extremely wet and cold weather in Fargo, the Bisons have not yet played a home game this season. They are 19-12 in true road games and 5-1 at neutral sites. They will have one home game under their belt before the trip to Coral Gables as a nearby NAIA school, Mayville State has agreed to a game in Fargo on May 3.
It should be an interesting weekend.
