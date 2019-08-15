With the U.S. Open Cup final coming up at the end of August and the U.S. Women’s National Team having won the World Cup this year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2019's Best Cities for Soccer Fans as well as accompanying videos.
To find the best places for loving on the world’s favorite sport, WalletHub compared nearly 300 U.S. cities with at least one college or professional soccer team across five divisions comprising 52 key metrics. The data set ranges from minimum season-ticket price for a game to stadium accessibility to number of championship wins.
Top Cities for Soccer Fans
1 Los Angeles, CA 11 Chicago, IL
2 Orlando, FL 12 Cincinnati, OH
3 Salt Lake City, UT 13 Dallas, TX
4 Portland, OR 14 Boston, MA
5 Seattle, WA 15 Columbus, OH
6 Atlanta, GA 16 Houston, TX
7 Kansas City, MO 17 Denver, CO
8 New York, NY 18 New Brunswick, NJ
9 Washington, DC 19 San Jose, CA
10 Cary, NC 20 Minneapolis, MN
Best vs. Worst
• For MLS, Atlanta United FC’s performance level, 52.94 percent, is 2.2 times better than the San Jose Earthquakes’ 24.51 percent.
• For NWSL, North Carolina Courage’s performance level, 60.83 percent, is 2.3 times better than the Sky Blue FC’s 26.94 percent.
• For USL, Louisville City FC’s performance level, 56.27 percent, is 2.7 times better than Atlanta United 2’s 20.59 percent.
• Orlando, Florida, has the lowest minimum season-ticket price for an MLS game, $149, which is 3.6 times less expensive than in Atlanta, the city with the highest at $540.
• Salt Lake City has the lowest minimum season-ticket price for an NWSL game, $120, which is 2.1 times less expensive than in Washington, the city with the highest at $250.
• Los Angeles has the lowest minimum season-ticket price for a USL game, $85, which is four times less expensive than in Irvine, California, the city with the highest at $340.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.