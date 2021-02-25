The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season has started in historic fashion becoming just the third season in series history to with two first-time winners to win the first two races of the year; joining the series’ inaugural season 1949 and 1950. Now the 2021 season, has the opportunity to join the inaugural 1949 season as just the second season in series history to start the year with three consecutive first-time winners to win the first three races of the year. A feat that will be difficult, because this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race, the Dixie Vodka 400 (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), will be hosted by Homestead-Miami Speedway, a track that has never had a Cup Series first-time winner.
The inaugural NASCAR Cup Series season holds the record for the most consecutive first-winners to start the season with five.
1949 NASCAR Cup Series Consecutive First-Time Winners
Series
Date
Track
First-Time Winners
Season
Race No.
Cup
Sunday, June 19, 1949
Charlotte (Old)
Jim Roper
1949
1
Cup
Sunday, July 10, 1949
Daytona B&R
Red Byron
1949
2
Cup
Sunday, August 7, 1949
Occoneechee
Bob Flock
1949
3
Cup
Sunday, September 11, 1949
Langhorne
Curtis Turner
1949
4
Cup
Sunday, September 18, 1949
Hamburg
Jack White
1949
5
Three or more consecutive first-time winners has only happened three times in the NASCAR Cup Series. The first, was the five consecutive first-time winners in 1949. The other two times it occurred was in 1950.
1950 NASCAR Cup Series Consecutive First-Time Winners
Series
Date
Track
First-Time Winners
Season
Race No.
Cup
Tuesday, May 30, 1950
Canfield
Bill Rexford
1950
5
Cup
Sunday, June 18, 1950
Vernon
Bill Blair
1950
6
Cup
Sunday, June 25, 1950
Dayton
Jimmy Florian
1950
7
Cup
Monday, September 4, 1950
Darlington
Johnny Mantz
1950
13
Cup
Sunday, September 17, 1950
Langhorne
Fonty Flock
1950
14
Cup
Sunday, September 24, 1950
North Wilkesboro
Leon Sales
1950
15
This season, Front Row Motorsport’s driver Michael McDowell grabbed his first-career win at Daytona International Speedway in the Daytona 500. He is the eighth different driver to win their first-career race in the Daytona 500. McDowell got the win in his 358th start, the second largest amount of starts before a first Cup win behind Michael Waltrip’s 463.
Then the following week at the DAYTONA Road Course, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell led just five laps en route to his first-career NASCAR Cup Series victory in just his second season at the premier level.
This weekend, 16 of the 38 drivers entered at Homestead-Miami Speedway are looking for their first NASCAR Cup Series career victory. Six former NASCAR Cup Series Homestead-Miami Speedway winners are entered this weekend, led by Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin with three victories; followed by his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch (two wins) and Joey Logano, Kurt Busch, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. each with one win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.