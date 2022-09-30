In August, the Monroe County Board of County Commissioners prohibited smoking within all County-owned public parks and public beaches.
The new ordinance reads: (a) It shall be prohibited for any person in or on any County-owned public park or public beach to smoke, burn, ignite,
inhale, exhale, or possess any cigarette, pipe, or other lighted tobacco product other than an unfiltered cigar. (b) Any person who violates subsection (a) commits a noncriminal violation, punishable by a fine of not more than $100 for the first violation and not more than $500 for each
subsequent violation.
The United States Department of Health and Human Services has found that tobacco smoke contains over 7,000 toxic and carcinogenic chemicals, and an
estimated two-thirds of cigarette butts are discarded as litter.
The State of Florida recently granted counties and municipalities the legal authority to restrict smoking within the boundaries of the county and municipal-owned public beaches and public parks, with an exception for unfiltered cigars.
Before July 2022, counties and cities could not restrict smoking at parks and beaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.