Music, chatter, and laughter coming from the enFamilia Inc, Art and Family Education Center was lively Tuesday, July 25th as rehearsals were held for the final performance to be held the next day. The performance showcased the accomplishments of the 2023 Art in Action Summer Camp.
For the twenty-sixth summer, children from age five through high school participated in and enjoyed the arts. The evening performance would include dance, music, Mexican and Colombian Folklore as well as arts and crafts, and visual arts displays.
Rocio Tafur-Salgado, Ph.D., and Carlos E. Salgado, MFA., the founders and directors of enFAMILIA, Inc., were busy with all the preparation that goes into the multi-part event. They once again anticipated a large crowd of families and dozens of individuals who make the camp possible.
Four different instructors were available to talk about their experiences working with the children.
Karina Ramirez first learned Mexican Folklore at the camp from a visiting teacher. After having been a student, then a volunteer, she now instructs during the summer. It is a bit different from her regular position as a middle school reading coach; at least when it comes to colorful costuming. In both cases, though, she is able to teach and guide students to success.
For the first time, Colombina Folklore was added to the summer camp with Kathyana Torres and Andres Rodrigues providing instruction.
Less complex, yet no less enthusiastic is the regular dance program where students experience modern, hip-hop, Latin, Afrobeat, and other forms.
“Teaching kids is a joy,” said first time instructor Marianana Tisemer. The Everglades Preparatory Academy student wants to return again next yeaar. “I can’t dance,” is what some students say at the beginning. I explain anything can be a dance movement. Now they know all the moves.”
On the instrumental side, Sarita Olvera is a self-taught pianist who plays at her church. She teaches piano but they also have guitar, drums, and bass lessons. The music is woven into a piece for the performance and Olvera will see some students again as she will work in the after-school program, too.
Bertha Avalos Villa, an arts and crafts instructor, has been with the after-school program as well. She emphasizes to the students they can find inspiration and resources all around them “Upcycle” is a popular term that encourages art beyond ordinary supplies. Branches, flowers, and discarded items can all be used creatively.
Juanita Olvera, Camp Director, takes pride in their work on several levels. She is also the Director for after-school activities at two of the camps, and many of their staff and volunteers are former students. Thanks to sponsors and harnessing different programs, everything at camp is free.
“The families here can’t afford this otherwise. We show the children they can be part of the arts; we are planting the seeds no matter what they do later.”
Although most of the instructors, staff, and volunteers are local, once again, two students from New York versity (NYU) have traveled down to teach drama.
“This is our first full up camp after COVID,” Olvera explained. “Redlands, South Dade, and Everglades are finally together again.”
The network of sponsors who make the camp and other programs possible covers a range of city, county, educational, and non-profit organizations. Miami Dade County Public Schools, Miami-Dade County Cultural Affairs, Children’s Trust, City of Homestead, Start Off Smart, the Homestead Housing Authority, Miami-Dade College, Robert Morgan Educational Center Pirates, Albizu University, the Early Learning Coalition of Miami-Dade/Monroe County, TRIO Educational Opportunity Centers, Frederick A DeLuca Foundation, The Miami Foundation, FLIPANY, Rural Neighborhoods, and Trinty Church.
For those not familiar with the organization, “enFamilia Inc. was incorporated in September 2000 with the goal of providing social-educational programs to help improve and preserve family life for a large population of farmworkers and low-income families living in Deep South Miami-Dade County, Fl.”
For more information, see the website, Email: info@enfamiliafla.com; Tel: (305) 245-7288; and find them on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter
