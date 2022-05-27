Enjoy hundreds of vendors and thousands of show trucks and enthusiastic spectators in the South Florida Sun.
The original “Daytona Truck Meet” hosted by Truck Fever, LLC has been rebranded to “Florida Truck Meet” and has officially moved to the Homestead-Miami Speedway. The World's Largest Truck Show is scheduled to take place June 10-12th, 2022.
Join everyone at the Homestead-Miami Speedway for 3 Days of trucks, trucks and moretrucks! With the industry's top truck focused vendors from all around the world and showtrucks from every corner of the continent this is the one event you do not want to miss!
From basic bolt-on lift kits, to frame-off builds, the Florida Truck Meet
attracts truck builders of all calibers.
If the industry's top vendors, food trucks and the baddest pickup truck builds from around the country are not enough for you, the Florida Truck Meet will also have an Infield Burn-Out Contest hosted by JH Diesel on Friday and Saturday from 12-2pm.
Our annual cash prize Bikini Contest will hit the main stage on Saturday at 2pm. Be sure tosign-up on our website.
The Infield Beach will also be open each day for swimming.
The gates open every day at 10 am, and Weekend Spectator Passes are $30 per person for all 3 days.
Children 4 and under attend for free. Standard Show Truck Registration is available the day of the show for $70 per truck, which includes a Weekend Spectator Pass for the driver. Gates are open until 6 pm Friday and Saturday. On Sunday the doors will close at 2pm after the final award ceremony on Sunday. Ticket pre-sales and Show Truck pre-registration are now available at fltruckmeet.com.
Truck Fever, LLC hopes to create a long lasting partnership with the Homestead community and is looking forward to working with local businesses to create additional opportunities for our attendees while they are in town for the event. This includes After-Hours, Pre-Party, and After-Party Events.
