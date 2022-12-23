The Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ program and Air Pros USA, a leading residential and commercial air conditioning services company and the official Air Conditioning partner for the NFL team, came together to provide new a/c units for those in need in the community.
The first recipient was Sergeant First Class select Guillermo Oeding of Homestead. He was surprised with a new unit after being nominated by The Wounded Warrior Project, a Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ community partner.
Representatives from Air Pros USA and the Miami Dolphins showed up on his doorstep to give the servicemember and his family a new a/c unit.
He has been in the Army for the past 15 years and is hoping to continue to honorably serve his country until retirement. Sergeant Oeding has been deployed five times; including three times to Iraq, once to Afghanistan and once to South America.
Sergeant Oeding not only takes full care of his immediate family but is also the caretaker for his mother. His 11-year-old service dog, Gunther also lives in the home.
“As a South Florida company, everyone at Air Pros USA is grateful for the opportunity to give back through our on-going partnership with the Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ program, “said Anthony Perera, Chief Growth Officer for Air Pros USA. “Air Pros USA has always been a proud supporter of Veterans and servicemembers in need. Projects like this help not only uplift these families, but also their communities.”
A second donation was given to a Pembroke Pines family nominated by His House Children’s Home. Foster parents Pedro and Carolina have two biological children, one with special needs, as well as three adoptive children. The loving couple actively helps encourage and motivate future foster parents by serving as role models.
Their old A/C unit continuously broke down, resulting in costly repairs. With the new a/c system, they can have the comfort in knowing that their children can sleep in a climate-controlled environment and focus on their amazing work as foster parents.
The third recipient as part of this initiative was a local North Miami Beach mom, Jackie Fredrick. She was nominated for a new a/c unit in partnership with the North Miami Beach Police Athletic League (NMB-PAL).
Fredrick has owned her home since 2011. The 42-year-old mother of two suffers from Sickle Cell anemia, heart disease and has had brain surgery. Her need to have an updated unit that circulates clean air was urgent.
In addition to raising her 15-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter, Frederick also supports and cares for her 70-year-old mother. Both of her children participate in the NMB-PAL where she diligently ensures they are in attendance and participates in every program offered.
“It is a true blessing for her to receive a new unit for her home,” says Lynda Roberts, Executive Director of NMB-PAL. “A new unit that will enhance the clean air flow throughout and make things a lot easier for her.”
“We are elated to be partnering with Air Pros for the third year in a row as we continue to support members of our South Florida community,” said Miami Dolphins Senior Director of Community Relations & Youth Programs RaShauna Hamilton. “Thanks to our Football UNITES™ community partners Wounded Warrior Project, His House Children’s Home and the NMB-PAL, we were able to identify and provide families in need with a new air conditioning unit to keep them cool through the Florida heat.”
