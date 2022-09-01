At 3:30 on Saturday, September 3rd, the Miami Hurricanes host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Hard Rock Stadium.
New Head Coach Mario Cristobal played on two national championship Miami teams. He served as a graduate assistant before playing professionally in NFL Europe and has been both Tight End and Offensive Line coach at Miami after his playing days were over.
Cristobal has experience as an assistant at Rutgers, Alabama and Oregon. He has been Head Coach at FIU and Oregon.
Expectations for Miami Football returning to its glory days with Cristobal at the helm have never been higher.
This past Monday the media were invited to a press conference with Cristobal, Offensive Coordinator, Josh Gattis and Defensive Coordinator Kevin Steele.
It was a very interesting and informative experience spending time with these three very smart, personable and passionate football coaches.
Cristobal went first. He said the question he’s been asked the most is, “Is Miami back?” His answer is always the same. “Miami is back…..TO WORK!”
Cristobal explained that in their championship years, Miami had a “Special Sauce.” It was the understanding that “your practice and preparation is your game reality”, “the way we practice should always be as difficult or more difficult than when we play a game.”
He said “I’m grateful for our players. From day one their commitment and effort has exceptional in a culture that’s very demanding.”
The Canes coaches are all on the same page. They share Cristobal’s belief that progress in practice should show up on game day. Mario leads a staff that is very process oriented and on an even keel. They try to give the best players the best chance to succeed. Most of the work is between the ears. The belief is players learning discipline, the ability to play fast. They want to see maturity and urgency. Players must know what to do, how you do it and why we do it that way.
Cristobal, “Nothing but our very best will ever be good enough, a lack of preparation will never be an issue here.”
On QB Tyler Van Dyke, “I’m impressed with every part of his game, accuracy, decision making, pocket presence and the ability to run the ball.”
Homestead and SDHS’s DJ Ivey was singled out for his “Unbelievable presence, performance and team leadership.”
Will Mallory was also noted as a team leader.
Cristobal told us the game plan for Saturday has been installed and practiced since last Wednesday and some position battles were still up in the air.
Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis says he will be working from a booth upstairs this year. He said you can see everything and make adjustments.
The general consensus so far this year is that the defense is ahead of the offense.
Gattis responded, “Iron sharpens iron,” the belief being when you practice against the best the offense will be game ready.
On the OL, every guy plays every position, we cross train extensively. The five starters will not be set until LT Zion Nelson is able to play a full role. Hopefully he will get some reps in Saturday.
QB is set with TVD and Jake Garcia. The RB group is challenged due to injuries but should be alright. TE is a strength with Mallory as the leader and Elijah Arroyo both backing up and sharing the field with Will. The WR group has been a question all through camp. Gattis says “It’s not who, it’s how.” The talent is there. Both Cristobal and Gattis commented on the groups improvement over the last two weeks.
Defensive Coordinate Kevin Steele describes his as a ‘personnel based defense’ that matches up with the opponents. If you sub, we sub, NFL style. Steele believes in tailoring his group into what his players do well. We have a package with a lot of concepts in that package. His philosophy is based on effort, technique and tackling. His goals are to play with physical and mental toughness, to lead the nation in effort and make sure the opponents
know when they’ve been tackled.
Gattis says “Todays game is a ‘space game’ and one-on-one tackling in a space game is a hard way to make a living.”
He teaches leverage tackling, buddy tackling and using the sidelines. He quipped “The sidelines have never missed a tackle.”
The DL has about 15 starting caliber players and they will be in and out situationally and always fresh. The secondary at both CB and Safety are deep and very talented. LB play should be much improved. This will be a fun defense to watch.
Saturday looks to be a great day for the Canes. Tickets are still available. Come on up and enjoy some hard nosed disciplined football.
Go Canes!
