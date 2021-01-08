A Coast Guard Station Islamorada 45-foot response boat-medium boat crew used a dewatering pump to remove the water, identify the source of flooding, and escorted the vessel to the Postcard Inn in Islamorada.
Coast Guard Sector Key West received a report at approximately 9:30 a.m. from a good Samaritan that the Legasea was taking on water. There were no medical concerns.
The Coast Guard remind mariners to check the weather before going out, tell someone where you are going and when you'll be back, wear a life jacket, ensure your safety gear is up to date, and have a registered emergency position indicator radio beacon on board.
