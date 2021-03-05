You might say that our NASCAR weekend which just concluded was a weekend of firsts. First and foremost it was – in essence – our first race weekend since our final year of hosting the championship races in 2019. I know we hosted four races in June, but this was the first one where we had our fans back, albeit in limited numbers.
The only thing that could have made me happier after reflection in the days immediately following the event was if we had a full complement of fans on site. We all understand, though, the times we are in do not lend itself to capacity houses quite yet, and that it will come in time. Like a lot of things that we have encountered over the past year, it is imperative that we exhibit a tremendous amount of patience. And if the two days that comprised our NASCAR weekend was any indication, I’d say the wait for 2022 will be well worth it.
Our stated goal following the 2019 championship races was to make the NASCAR weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway a true “melting pot” of sorts for all of the places and people of Miami to come together and enjoy themselves as one. It would be a place where you could experience and witness the many images and attractions of our area and do it all in one place. Oh and by the way, while you are immersing yourself in all of that, take in all of the exhilarating action that comes with 40 of the world’s best stock car drivers racing around our 1.5-mile oval at speeds in excess of 180 mph.
Judging from the reaction of many of our guests as I made my way through numerous areas of the facility both days, I feel as though the show we put on was one that was something special.
It didn’t just make people forget about pandemic and all of the limitations that have come with it, but it provided them the opportunity to remember how much fun it was to be at Homestead-Miami Speedway for a race weekend, and how much more entertaining it will be in future years.
The tastes of many Miami staple food offerings could be spotted throughout our midway. The sounds of Miami as well as that of several local musical and dance groups could be heard throughout the crowd that convened prior to the race. The sights of street artists exhibiting their own treasures as well as the work by others on our Wynwood Walls exhibit was eye-popping. In previous years, many of you might have noticed the Junkanoo dancers of the Bahamas along pit road prior to a race.
This year they were out in full force in our midway, showing off their special skill set. There is no doubt that the vibe was truly Miami.
This South Florida aura even extended to the areas overlooking all of the action. New this year was our Container Bar, which stands right atop Turn 1, just a little closer to the start/finish line than where Champions Club is situated. This double-decked bar was constructed out of actual shipping containers and is made up of two levels. The lower portion opens out into the midway and is decorated with art encompassing various areas of Miami by some of the most respected local artists. The upper tier gives ticket holders fantastic views of the track at either drink rails or tables. The level of detail that went into the Container Bar was exquisite, and includes pink flamingos made up of car parts left behind from previous races run at our track.
Speaking of the track, the races that were held on it – the NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boast 250 and the NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 – provided a youthful exuberance in Victory Lane following each race. On Saturday, Myatt Snider claimed the checkered flag in what was his first career victory in any NASCAR national series. The following day, William Byron dominated the third and final stage of the race, recording his second win in what is now his fourth full-time Cup season. In the process, the 2017 Xfinity Series champion became the youngest winner of a Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. I’ve always talked about how when you come out to a NASCAR race, there is a good chance you will see history in the making, and that was also on display last weekend. Byron turned 23 last November, and it goes without saying he has a very bright future in the No. 24 car for Hendrick Motorsports. It’s always kind of cool when drivers have the opportunity to etch their names into the record books at our track, and we congratulate both Myatt and William on their hard-fought wins, and wish them the best of luck the rest of the season as they have now both secured spots in the Playoffs for each of their respective series.
For someone like Byron, that Playoff-clinching win in 2020 did not come until the final regular season race. Now, a huge burden has been taken off his shoulders for the remaining 23 races of the regular season as he gears up for what should be a strong playoff run. That’s the beauty of this system and what makes each race a true event. The meaning of a win rings strong, and a playoff berth for the victor provides much more incentive than regular season matchups in other sports at this same stage of the season.
Besides congratulating the drivers, I want to thank all of the fans who came out over the course of the weekend, and all of those who have supported us in many other ways, especially those in the community. We put on a great show to a national television audience for three hours on Saturday and nearly four hours on Sunday. I’m certain that many of the fans who were watching the races in the midst of frigid temperatures in the Midwest and Northeast would like nothing more than to join all of you for our NASCAR weekend in 2022. And when they do, make sure you roll out that hospitality for big events that South Florida has become known for over many years.
I’m thrilled at what we were able to do this past weekend, and all of you played a big role in that success. I’m excited for next year and beyond, as you will continue to be a key part of how the future is shaped at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
NASCAR ACTION THIS WEEKEND
Friday, March 5 at 9:00 PM (ET)
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Tune In: FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90
Saturday, March 6 at 4:30 PM (ET)
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Tune In: FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90
Sunday, March 7 at 3:30 PM (ET)
NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Tune In: FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90
UPCOMING HOMESTEAD -MIAMI SPEEDWAY EVENTS
March 5 - Fast Lane Friday
March 12 – 14 - Challenge Miami Triathlon
March 19 - Fast Lane Friday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.