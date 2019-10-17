The Military Affairs Committee (MAC) was founded in Homestead back in 1967. Originally a sub-committee of the Homestead Chamber of Commerce, it was created to ‘maintain harmonious relations between our community and Homestead Air Force Base. MAC's single most important goal and one that drives all of its activities.’ One harmonious relationship builder back then was the creation of a golf tournament made up of community and military members competing in a fun filled day.
Now, on the 50th Anniversary of that original idea this past Friday, at exactly 8:30 am, the shotgun start for the scramble format began. The unofficial start actually began a short time later when four F-16’s from the base roared overhead generating applause and thumbs up from the many military and civilian supporters on the Redland Country Club course. This crowd knows what freedom sounds like!
The competition consisted of 116 golfers making up 29 teams. There were 3 women golfers in the mix with over 50 servicemen. The balance of the
competitors are supporters from the community, many having a long history of participation in this event. Besides the fighter jets and the pilots guiding them, the sun shown brightly and a very special camaraderie was felt by all. Good natured jeering was heard across the course.
As the tournament was coming to an end several team leaders were approached for comments. Base Commander Colonel David Piffarrerio gave a diplomatic quote, “our team is tremendous but that doesn’t always reflect on the scorecard.” Craig Pearce from Bomnin Chevrolet just smiled as he gave a thumbs up.
Judging from the trophies, banners and decorations upstairs, this is no ordinary tournament and MAC President Roxanne Jeghers made sure every detail was covered to perfection.
Though everyone who participated in this year’s MAC Tournament considered themselves winners, the team sponsored by Robert Facey and his team members Ian Facey, JJ Worton and Frank Jackson, blazed in with a score of 53. Second Place was sponsored by Bomnin of West Kendall with team members Craig Pearce, Tucker Timmons, Kenny Darian and General Antonio Fletcher.
As the banquet came to a close one could almost hear a countdown begin…only 363 more days until the 51st Annual MAC Golf Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.