Floating greens, golf boats and biodegradable fish food balls highlight the annual “par-tee” on the water during the popular Conch Scramble charity golf tournament Saturday, Sept. 25, in Islamorada.
A full field of 50 teams has entered this one-of-a-kind golf experience to have a “hole” lot of fun honing their swings and raising money for charity one shot at a time. Boating and golf enthusiasts can still participate as spectators, however, including attending the kick-off party Friday, Sept. 24.
The 6-10 p.m. opening party includes games, food and drinks and craft beers from Islamorada Brewery & Distillery. A silent auction and a 50/50 cash raffle highlight the evening fun. Nongolfers are encouraged to attend the festivities and can purchase tickets for a $50 donation here. The Islamorada location is to be announced the week of the event at conchscramble.com and on the event’s social media channels.
During the tournament, teams of four and a designated boat driver "caddy" make stops at Islamorada waterfront venues and come ashore to tee off. Each player takes shots at the floating holes using biodegradable golf balls that dissolve into fish food after 90 hours in the water.
Teams are to meet Saturday at Chief Marine Group, a newly developed marina at the base of Snake Creek Bridge, mile marker 85 bayside, for an at 8:30 a.m. breakfast, hole location assignments and a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
Other hole locations where patrons can see and cheer on the fundraising teams include Islamorada Fish Company, Lorelei Restaurant & Cabana Bar, the Oceanview Inn & Sports Pub — known locally as the “OV” — and Marker 88. The latter is to host an awards ceremony at 4 p.m.
Trophies await the top three teams with the best scores, while additional honors recognize the best hole location, most team spirit and best costumes.
Proceeds from the popular lighthearted golfing challenge help fund Florida Keys charities.
