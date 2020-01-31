Super Bowl Live at Bayfront Park, Fri. & Sat., 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fan fest event free to guests of all ages.
Activities include evening concerts, concessions, water shows, parades, fireworks, and more.
Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, Fri. & Sat., 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., $40 for adults, free for kids. Interactive theme park includes games, youth football clinics, merchandise, virtual reality experiences, and autograph sessions with current and former NFL players.
Rosenhaus Sports & 50 Cent: Welcome to Miami Kickoff Party at Wynwood Factory, Fri., 9 p.m., Tickets are $100. Celebrities along with NFL, NBA, and MLB clients expected to be in attendance to combine sports, music, fashion, and art.
Off The Field Players’ Wives Association 19th Annual Charity Fashion Show at Palm Court, Fri., 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tickets are $100-450. Wives and significant others of NFL players will walk the runway in fashions from The Miami Design District’s retail stores with all proceeds benefitting Reach Higher, Michelle Obama’s initiative to inspire students in education past high school.
Please Forgive Us Ray Finkle Party at KUSH, Sat. 3-6 p.m. Free event in honor of Ray Finkle, a character from the movie Ace Venture: Pet Detective, in hopes of reversing the curse on Miami Dolphins fans. There will be football cookies and beer.
Uncle Luke Super Bowl Experience at Red Garden, Sat., 9 p.m. Tickets are $25-500. Event filled with music, food, entertainment, and concerts. Music by Uncle Luke, Too Short, Juvenile, Scarface, JT Money, and more with special guests expected to arrive.
Sports Illustrated The Party at Fountainbleau, Sat., 9:30 p.m., $750. VIP annual marquee event includes musical performances by Marshmello, the Black Eyed Peas, and Da Baby with DJ Irie also performing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.