Deputy rescues three clinging to vessel
MCSO - Three people holding on to a capsized vessel off Duck Key were rescued by Marine Deputy Nelson Sanchez Tuesday afternoon.
The Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were notified at approximately 3:47 p.m. of a capsized 18-foot Sea Ray boat.
There were three occupants without life jackets clinging to the boat about one to two miles off Duck Key on the ocean side.
Deputy Sanchez responded from Mile Marker 74 to the area of Mile Marker 61, and arrived first.
He rescued two females — ages 19 and 21 — and one 55-year-old male. Their names were not immediately available. None required serious medical attention.
- - - - - - - - - - - - -
Woman dies after snorkeling incident
MCSO - A 25-year-old Melrose, Massachusetts woman died after being pulled from the water at Bahia Honda State Park Sunday evening.
Katherine Boukharov was pronounced dead at Fishermen’s Hospital in Marathon.
Several witnesses reported seeing Boukharov face down and motionless in the water at approximately 5:54 p.m. when they brought her to shore, began CPR and called 911.
Foul play is not believed to be a factor in the incident. Autopsy results are pending.
- - - - - - - - - - -
CoastGuard - Coast Guard Cutter Flying Fish's crew was on patrol when they spotted the capsized boat at 8 p.m. with four people in the water. A Flying Fish small boat crew rescued the people from the water with no medical concerns. The boaters stated they were fishing when they took a wave over the back of the boat and capsized.
“Our crew did an outstanding job, from first sighting the distress, to completing the rescue,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Dumont, a crewmember aboard the Flying Fish. “I can’t stress enough the importance of lifejackets, radios, flares and safety gear; emergencies can happen so quickly out on the water.”
The boaters were transported to Jungle Island Marina. The 18-foot boat sank and poses no hazard to navigation.
- - - - - - - - - - - - -
Man dies after diving Vandenberg wreck
A 50-year-old Tamarac, Florida man died after diving on the Vandenberg wreck off Key West. The diver was identified as Barry Beckett.
Beckett was diving with Southpoint Divers aboard the commercial dive boat the Phoenix. He returned to the dive boat after a dive. He stopped breathing aboard the boat at that time.
The boat crew began CPR. Beckett was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island where he was pronounced dead at 10:58 a.m.
Foul play is notbelieved to be a factor in the incident.
Autopsy results are pending.
- - - - - - - - - - - - -
The Coast Guard partnered with emergency medical personnel assisting several boaters with medical emergencies.
Sector Key West watchstanders received a report, at 11:43 p.m.
Saturday, of an 80-year-old man suffering chest pains aboard the commercial fishing boat, Yankee Capt, 6 miles south of Dry Tortugas.
A flight surgeon was notified and recommended the man remain on the boat as it transited to shore. Coast Guard watchstanders coordinated EMS to meet the man in Key West.
He was transported to Lower Keys Medical Center.
Sector Key West watchstanders received another medevac request, at approximately 4:30 a.m. Sunday, from the sailboat, His Blessing crew, reporting a 56-year-old man was suffering seizures 24 miles south of Stock Island, Florida.
A Coast Guard flight surgeon was notified and recommended the man remain on the sailboat as it transited to shore. Coast Guard watchstanders coordinated EMS to meet the man at Stock Island Marina.
Coast Guard Station Islamorada 33-foot law enforcement boat rescued a man, Sunday afternoon, who suffered a forehead laceration while aboard a disabled sailboat near Whale Harbor, Florida. The man was transported to shore where EMS awaited was transferred to Mariners Hospital.
“We are thankful to all of our emergency meand dical partners throughout the Keys,” said Capt. Adam Chamie, Sector Key West Commander. “We remind boaters to call us at the first sign of distress, so we can coordinate appropriate emergency medical care.”
