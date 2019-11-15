This fall, the South Dade News Leader joined with the Homestead-Miami Speedway for the
7th Annual NASCAR Championship Art Contest. Elementary students throughout schools in Homestead and Key Largo were asked to draw their dream of a fantastic NASCAR race car. Their expansive imaginations were beautifully demonstrated with a variety of multi-colored race car art work.
The 2019 NASCAR Championship Weekend will be held this weekend at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. Champions will be crowned in three divisions: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series.
From the nine grade-level winners, three grand prize winners were chosen. All will take the stage at the track on Saturday afternoon to be recognized and pose for pictures. Then, the three grand prize winners will lead the crowd in “The Pledge of Allegiance” just prior to the start of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship.
On top of all that, the three grand prize winners were happily surprised by being picked up at their home in an Official NASCAR Pace Car and driven to school this past week. The Pace Cars rushed to school along with an official Homestead Police escort including sirens sounding, horns honking and lights flashing. As they arrived at their respective schools, their classmates, teachers and administrators lined up outside on the sidewalk to cheer and greet them.
Thanks to all of the schools who participated!
