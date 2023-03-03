The Girls’ flag football team has many talented athletes and could have a good season.
“We have a good team but many of the players are young,” said Coach Kris Martinez.
Top players include Rachel Ulysse who can play any position and Daranique Mobley a rusher. They earned all Miami-Dade honors last year. Jayda Fisher, a linebacker is also a strong player.
The baseball team is also expected to do very well this year. Coach Bruce Berman believes this year’s team can do well. Top players include John Ader, a catcher and pitcher, Michael Ganela, a shortstop and Adonis Moreno, a pitcher. Eduardo Nunez is also a top player.
The team is off to a good start. This past Friday, the Bucs defeated Killian 9-1. Pitcher Brandon Roman went five innings and struck out five batters. Kaleb Crockett-Borek pitched the last two innings and performed well.
On offense, Joniel O’Farrill was 3 for 4 and hit a triple. Giovanni Vera had two hits.
Coach Fred Burnside said his optimistic about this season. “I am optimistic, and I believe we can do well this season,” he said.
Henry Fernandez is a leading player at shortstop and Oskar Amaya is also a top player.
Burnside believes Roman is a top notch pitcher.
The Bucs began the season with a 13-1 win over Coral Shores.
The boys and girls track teams will do well. Top boys athletes include Edward Kenrick who competes in the long jump and 4X400 and Isaac Brown. Also strong are Amir Serrano who runs the 4X400, 4X100, 100 and 200, and Mark Gibson, who runs the 100, 200, 4X100 and 4X400.
Boys Coach Daron Williams believes the team will do well this season. “We have a good group of athletes and we can have a great season,” he said.
The Girls team is led by Eliceia Bryant who runs the 800 and 1600 and Brianna Wilson who runs the 100 and 200.
Coach Brandy Elysee believes this team can have a good season. “We have good athletes. To win in track you need to be a go getter,” she said.
During the recent Spartan Invitational at Southridge Senior High, the Girls Team placed fifth. Naelle Pierre earned second place in the high jump and Brianna Wilson earned third place in the 400 meter run.
