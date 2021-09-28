SpotSports will team up with USA TennisTour (USATT) and Global Tennis Tour to host a USA Tennis Tour Series for all levels. The tennis tournaments will allow players to complete who normally don’t have this opportunity.
To compete in most tournaments, players need to have a ranking to get in. Therefore, most tennis enthusiasts do not attempt to play tournaments because most are not for them. USATT, Global Tennis Tour and SpotSports has partnered to provide tournament opportunities to everyone in every community. All SpotSports USA Tennis Tour winners move on to participate in the JD Reade Tournament in Macon, Georgia from October 12-16, 2021.
“SpotSports is committed to bringing tennis and competition to every community globally who would not otherwise have an opportunity to do so,” said John Wilkins, owner of SpotSports.
The tournament dates are October 1-3, 2021. Details regarding the tournaments can be found below.
Date: October 1-3, 2021
- Women’s Singles and Women’s doubles WTAOpen
- Pre Wildcard Event
- Girls 18and under
- Men’s Open
- Homestead JD Reade Event for October 12-16, 2021 in Macon, Georgia
Sign up: https://app.universaltennis.com/events/63263
Tournament Fee & Registration
For more information and to register, please visit HERE.
