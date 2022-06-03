Sponsorship opportunities and spots for anglers battling for more than $7,500 in prize money still remain for the Kiwanis Club of Homestead-South Dade’s 37th Annual Dolphin Days Family Fishing Tournament (DolphinDays.org), June 9-1l.
One of South Florida’s oldest family-fun fishing competitions—which will feature more than $7,500 in prize money—the tournament is co-sponsored by the Military Affairs Council (MAC).
Benefitting the Homestead Kiwanis Foundation, the tournament will benefit the children of the Homestead-South Dade community, local charities,
military families and community service projects. In addition, money from the event supports the Kiwanis’ scholarship program for high school seniors.
The tournament begins June 9 at 6 p.m. with the kick-off party/captain’s meeting/raffle/silent auction at the Champions Club at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, One Ralph Sanchez Speedway Blvd. Fishing day is June 11, with weigh-in, dock party and awards at Homestead Bayfront Park, 9698 SW 328th street.
The University of Miami Hurricanes—led by new head coach Mario Cristobal—have joined a long list of donors to the tournament’s silent auction. The ‘Canes are donating four tickets to any of six select home games at Hard Rock Stadium. The estimated value of the package is $200.
In addition, a variety of sports and vacation packages will also be available during the silent auction. They include:
• Four Club Seats to ANY Miami Dolphins 2022 home game plus parking pass. Estimated value, $1,750.
• An Interval International ‘Dream Week’ at any of more than 1,000
resorts in Interval’s exchange network in 80 countries around the world. Estimated value, $1,800.
• Four premium seats to a Miami Heat home game plus parking.
Estimated value, $600.
• A five-day, four-night stay at world-famous Casa de Campo resort in the Dominican Republic. Estimated value, $3,000.
• A seven-night stay at luxurious Silver Lake Resort in Kissimmee, Florida in a two-bedroom villa (sleeps six). Estimated value, $1,750.
Entry fees—up to 8 p.m. the night of the Captain’s Party—are $450 a boat and $125 for additional anglers. In keeping with the tradition of the event, kids and active/reserve military fish for free.
Active/reserve military anglers seeking to register should contact Military Affairs Council Chairwoman Roxanne Jeghers at 305.793.8325.
In addition to boat entries, sponsorships are still available.
For information about entries or sponsorships, email info@Dolphin Days.org or contact Homestead Councilwoman, Kiwanis Lt. Governor and Tournament Co-Chair Erica G. Ávila. at 786.444.6133.
