Last year, I got the pleasure of interviewing Miam's own "Mr. Worlwide" Pitbull for the Daytona debut of his Trackhouse Racing Team, co-owned with Justin Marks, as they entered NASCAR with their driver: Daniel Suarez (#99).
And the team is getting off to an even greater second year with their other driver, Ross Chastain (#1).
Fresh off a checkered flag March win – his and Trackhouse’s first – at Circuit of the Americas in Travis County, Texas; followed by another victory with the Geico 500 at Talladega, Alabama in April, I recently got to speak with the Alva, Florida native about joining Trackhouse earlier this year and his thoughts on this new team.
“It’s been a home that I don’t know that I ever really expected to find the way we did,” said Chastain.
Additionally, Chastain spoke about driving the Advent Health sponsored Chevy Camaro ZL1: one of Nascar’s next-generation vehicles with
features like a shorter greenhouse, deck lid, and wheels with a single
lug-nut design, instead of the five lug-nut design of previous generations.
“It’s been good,” Chastain said. “With a new car there is a lot of similarities between teams and manufacturers, and we all kind of have the same box to speak of where we’ve got dIfferent engines, and different setups, and different geometries that we can put in; and a lot of times ours has been faster than most.”
Speedy as it was, Chastain also talked about some of the literal bumps in the road along the way.
The car is so different,” said Chastian, “we’d go out and practice…there was lots of spins, crashes, blown tires, and we just didn’t expect that.”
While Chastain noted some of this was mostly in off-season testing, he was surprised by the larger number of times it happened during the regular season so far, and is humorously grateful for the even more literal learning curve of the newer car.
“Figuring that out was a moment of my life in this sport that I appreciate, but I don’t know that I would want to go back through it again," Chastain said.
Chastain’s racing life began after watching his father’s hobby racing, and his dad asked if he would be interested in it too.
“Yeah, it looks awesome," said Chastain.
Borrowing a race truck to compete in the very next race, became buying one of their own a few races later.
And Chastain hasn’t stopped racing since.
“I just fell in love with it, I just liked it, nobody had to force me,” Chastain said. “I mean there were times, I’m sure, where my dad had to make me work on it…it was just really something I enjoyed, and my dad supported me, and he enjoyed it.”
Additionally, Chastain explained how other family members then got involved and rallied behind his pursuit.
“My granddad, my mom’s father is a gearhead and just likes that kind of stuff, so us three really liked it, and the rest of the family gravitated towards it as well,” said Chastain, “it just was something that naturally we liked, and we just kept doing it, and all of sudden we’re off to NASCAR racing.”
While Chastain doesn’t get much time to visit his family in Florida, due to his hectic racing career’s schedule and travel, he spoke about their eight generations of watermelon farming, and how he helps that family business.
“My job is more to promote watermelons as a whole,” Chastain said, “we are proud to be a small part of the farmers that are feeding this whole world.”
Off the track in Mooresville, North Carolina, Chastain talked about how he unwinds with much needed rest and his small circle of friends.
“I really like sleeping, I’ll be honest; anyone who says they don’t: sorry,” said Chastain. “Just hanging out with friends whatever it is, getting into some cycling, both on the road and mountain biking.”
Despite Chastain’s road to racing this year being the center lane of some
controversies, such as getting involved in some on-track accidents, Chastain plans to keep focused, one race at a time.
“Solid races, really no news,” said Chastain. “One car and we stay out of the news…aside from that, if we’re in the news it’s either really good or really bad, and we don’t necessarily need that right now.”
As Chastain continues to represent Trackhouse and his family, local fans can watch him compete during the eighth race in the NASCAR playoffs,
at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 23.
Ahead of this competition, residents can also check out some of NASCAR’s next-gen cars on September 20, with both free parking and admission;
parking lots open at 11:30 a.m., grandstand gates open at 12:00 p.m.
For more information, or to pre-register, go to
www.homesteadmiamispeedway.com/test.
For more information on Chastain and Trackhouse Racing, go to https://www.nascar.com/racing-teams/trackhouse-racing-team/.
