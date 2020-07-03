Season: July 29-30, 2020 (last consecutive Wednesday and Thursday of July each year)
Daily Bag Limit: 6 per person for Monroe County and Biscayne National Park; 12 per person for rest of Florida
Possession limit on the water: equal to the daily bag limit
Possession limit off the water: equal to the daily bag limit on the first day and double the daily bag limit on the second day
Possession limits are enforced on and off the water.
Minimum Size Limit: Carapace must be larger than 3", measured in the water. Possession and use of a measuring device required at all times.
Night Diving:
Prohibited in Monroe County (ONLY during sport season) Diving is defined as swimming at or below the surface of the water.
Harvest of lobster is prohibited in John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park during the sport season and in Everglades National Park, Dry Tortugas National Park, no-take areas in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, in the Biscayne Bay/Card Sound Lobster Sanctuary, and in the five Coral Reef Protection Areas in Biscayne National Park during both the 2-day sport season and regular season.
