Southridge has fired football head coach Sedrick Irvin after an 0-2 start in his second season at the school.
Irvin guided Southridge to a 9-3 season last year, winning the District 16 title and advancing to the Class 8A regional semifinals.
Irvin was a standout running back at Michigan State who spent three seasons in the NFL with the Detroit Lions. He was also a running backs coach at Memphis, was on the staff at Alabama, and has been the head coach at Westminster Christian and Miami High.
The Spartans lost 48-0 in its opener at national-ranked St. John’s College in Washington D.C. and then lost its second game 20-14 in overtime to Coral Gables after leading 14-0 in the fourth quarter.
Arties Knight steps in as the Spartans’ interim head coach.
No additional specifics were provided by Southridge athletic director Jorge Vital, who confirmed the decision.
Southridge (0-2) opens Class 6A, District 16 competition Friday against Miami Central (2-1).
“(I want to see) a disciplined, resilient team that will compete for the remainder of the 2019 season,” Vital said.
