The South Dade Senior High School Men’swrestling team is continuing to do very well.
The Buccaneers recently won the Florida High School Athletic Association Duel Meet State Championships meet in Kissimmee. The Buccaneers beat all the top teams in Florida in Class 3A. The team is undefeated in all the tournaments they have competed in.
“We are doing very well. We can get a pretty good idea of how the team is doing at the state duel meet and we won,” said Coach Victor Balmeceda. “We have a highly motivated group and everyone works hard to do well.”
The South Dade wrestling program has a long history of success. The top wrestlers in the program almost always win.
“We train them to be successful wrestlers. When they are working out in the wrestling room, they can see the awards that previous teams have won.” said Balmeceda.
The success continues. For example, Ansel Cervantes, in the 195 lb. category is undefeated. Sawyer Bartlett, 220 lbs., is 35-0, with more than 100 wins in his high school career. EJ Solis, 195 lbs., is a national champion. Everyone else is also doing well. Gavin Balmeceda, the coach’s son who wrestles at 152 lbs., is considered a contender for a state championship.
South Dade will be hosting the Greater Miami Athletic Conference Championships for wrestling this Friday and Saturday. Both the boys’ and girls’ teams will be participating in this event.
The South Dade Women’s Wrestling Team is doing well and is ranked fifth in Florida.
“We have a strong program and we have dedicated wrestlers,” said girls coach Gamaliel Duran. “They put in the effort to win. We have had senior’s step up and be leaders even though they are first year wrestlers. Some are ranked individually in the top five in Florida. This is a testament to the hard work and community we have in Homestead.”
At the beginning of the season, the women’s team was overlooked and not ranked.
“I think that is what motivated the girls and they are wrestling with a chip on their shoulder.”
Yoseline Perez, at heavyweight, is one of the top wrestlers. She started wrestling in November and now has an 18-2 record. “She really works and gets it down and has a will to win. Every wrestler she has lost to she beat the next time,’ said Duran.
Anisah Paz, a junior, is a top wrestler at 145 pounds and is ranked third in the state. Her record is 15-5.
Kathleen Fischer is ranked sixth in Florida at 125 pounds and is getting better over time.
“We are expecting more wins and our team is peaking at the right time. We are contenders for the state title in March,” said Duran. “We are the defending against the Greater Miami Athletic Conference champions, defending district champions and defending regional champions. We hope to continue the winning streak. Last year, we finished fifth in the state championship,” said Duran. “This year we are not supposed to the win the state championship, but I think we can.”
Girl’s wrestling is relatively new high school sport. Duran said the outcomes of major competitions can be unpredictable. “We have a great foundation and I think we have the best wrestling program in Florida,” said Duran.
