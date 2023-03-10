The South Dade Senior High School wrestling team continues to dominate the state wrestling scene.
This past weekend, the Bucs won the Florida 3A wrestling tournament scoring 270.5 points and all 14 wrestlers placed.
Coach Victor Balmeceda was very proud of the team and the efforts all the wrestlers put in during the season and throughout the year.
Southwest Miami came in second with 139 points.
“We had the most placers in Florida history. We qualified all 14 of our wrestlers for the state meet and I don’t think that has ever happened in Florida,” said Balmeceda.
Sawyer Bartelt has achieved some remarkable success as a South Dade wrestler. He won his third state championship in the 220 weight class. He is undefeated with a 128-0 record and he never been taken down in a match.
Lawrence Rosario won a state championship at the 170 pound category and defeated a two time state champion and two time All-American wrestler.
Luis Acevedo won the state championship at 120 pounds and EJ Solis defeated a defending state champion at 138 pounds.
Cordell White earned second place at 160 pounds and Misha Arbos earned second at 145 pounds.
Gavin Balmeceda, the coach’s son, took third place, defeated by a four time state champion.
When coaching wrestling, Balmeceda is a very intense and competitive man. He has developed one of the most successful programs in Florida history and continues to enjoy success.
“We have wrestlers who have been wrestling since they were young children. They continue wrestling in middle school and gain experience,” he said. “We have been winning and I believe it is contagious. Our wrestlers have bought into our program.”
Being part of South Dade wrestling means being a part of success. When an athlete walks into the wrestling room, he or she sees trophies from past success. During practice the wrestler is training with someone who is very good and gives a good fight. When the wrestler gets to the match and the tournament, he or she is well prepared and wants to continue the South Dade tradition.
“We will start preparing for the next season. We will take some of our best wrestlers to national competitions so they can be seen by Division One coaches. Miami-Dade wrestling is very competitive and our wrestlers are used to facing strong competition,” said Balmeceda.
The South Dade girls wrestling team struggled at the state meet. Yoseline Perez earned a second place finish at the state meet.
