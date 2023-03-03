The South Dade Senior High School men’s wrestling team achieved something few, if any, Florida wrestling teams have ever done.
At the regional meet the Bucs hosted, they qualified all 14 wrestlers for the state meet.
South Dade came in first place as a team in the match with 328.5 points. Southwest Miami came in second with 170.5 points.
“This is a record for our school. Very rarely do you qualify your whole team. I have never seen it in the 30 years I have been coaching,” said Victor Balmeceda, the longtime South Dade Coach. He has led the Bucs wrestlers to 22 state championships.
The Bucs wrestlers dominated all the competition. They faced some strong competition from other powerful Miami-Dade teams.
“The kids responded well to our coaching. I knew they were good and I was glad that all of them were able to qualify for the state meet. They worked hard all year. We participated in very competitive tournaments. They were able to get valuable experience against strong competition. Many of our wrestlers have been involved in wrestling since they were young kids.” said Balmeceda.
There is a strong tradition of wrestling success at South Dade. Balmeceda believes this is an important reason for the team’s continue success.
“The kids are very competitive, and they want to win. They love the sport, and they want to train hard. When they are in the wrestling room, they see the trophies that have been won over the years and the want to continue the streak of winning.”
Cordell White won a fourth consecutive regional championship at 160 pounds. For the past three years, he has earned third place at the state championship meets.
Sawyer Bartelt won a fourth consecutive regional championship. He won his first regional championship in the eight grade.
Gavin Balmeceda, the coach’s son, won a regional championship at 152 pounds.
The qualifiers for the state competition include:
106, Bryan Morales, 2nd
113, Guillermo Jaramillo 4th
120, Luis Acevedo, champ, second time
126, Nate Williams, 1st
132, Tyree Graham, 2nd
138, EJ Solis, champ third time
152, Gavin Balmeceda, 1st
160, Cordell White, champ, fourth time
170, Lawrence Rosario, champ, second time
182, Chris Sanchez, 3rd
195, Ansel Cervantes, champ, second time
220, Sawyer Bartelt, champ, fourth time
285, Marcelo Rosario, 2nd.
The Homestead Senior High School men’s wrestling team qualified wrestlers for the regional meet. But unfortunately, none of those who participated in the regional meet earned a place in the state meet. Athletic Director Curtis Brown believes the team will do better next year.
