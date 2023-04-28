The South Dade Senior High School Boys and Girls Track and Field teams are doing well going into the district meet.
Quincy Smith, who coaches the girls team, believes the program is going in the right direction. “I think we have a good chance of doing well in the district meet. We have athletes who may qualify for the regional meet. Track is an individual sport but our athletes want the team to do well. It takes a lot of focus to do well in this sport,” he said.
Chloe McCray is a leading athlete on the girl’s team. Smith believes she could qualify for the regional meet in discus, shot put and javelin.
Rian Reerve is a top competitor in the 200 and 400 meter runs and the 4X400 relay run. She is also doing well in the long jump and triple jump.
Jayla Anderson is a top performer in the 200 and 400 meter runs and the 4X400 relay run and the high jump.
“I like running and you have to be dedicated to be successful,” said
Anderson.
Takayla Strowbridge is doing well in the 100 and 400 meter runs and the high jump.
“You have to have a strong and positive mindset to do well in running,” said Reerve.
The boys team is also doing well. D’Marion Ivey is a top runner in the 400 meter run, 110 hurdles and 4X800 relay run. He plays cornerback on the football team.
“It takes dedication to be good track athlete,” he said.
Bradley Joseph is a top runner in the 100 meter run and the 4X400 and 4X100 relay runs.
“It takes a lot of dedication to do well in running,” he said.
Boys’ and girls’ team individual performance at the District competition on April 20 at Traz Powell Stadium. Those who placed in the top four will
compete in the upcoming regional competition:
Girls
Brianna Wilson, 100m 3rd, 200m District runner up
Elicia Bryant, 1600m 4th
4×800 Meter 4th - Kavay Johnson, Yanira Belance, Naelle Pierre, Elicia Bryant
4x100 relay - District Runner up, Mariah Brooks, Darranique Mosley, Diamond Williams, and Brianna Wilson.
4×400 Meter Relay - District Runner up, Elicia Bryant, Darranique Mosely, Brianna Wilson, Naelle Pierre
Boys
4x DISTRICT CHAMPION Kamari Graham in the 100, 200, Shot put and Javelin all in the Ambulatory Division
Gary Coleman, 3rd, pole vault
Edward Farley-Kendrick, 3rd, long jump
Antwon Cole, 4th, javelin
Mark Gibson, 4th, 400m
4x100m relay, 4th, Mark Gibson, Edward Farley-Kendrick, Capone Dunbar, and Khamari Williams
