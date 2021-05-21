The South Dade Buccaneers were hoping to build on last season’s 4-1 mark behind a number of returners.
However, health and safety protocols regarding COVID-19 have slowed the Bucs during spring practices.
After losing out on two weeks of practices, the Bucs held their first practice in full pads on Tuesday afternoon during the final week of spring ball.
“I think for the most part the kids are out there and showing a lot of
resilience with what we’re doing and what we’re trying to accomplish,” head coach Nate Hudson said. “I told them to treat this situation kind of like a game and overcome. All I can tell them is you have to put your head down and with your goals, you have to compartmentalize and put it into perspective with what we’re dealing with. The biggest part is all of the stuff we’re going through creates a lot of toughness and resilience because it has been very difficult.”
The Bucs began spring ball on April 26 and had a handful of practices without pads before being shut down.
Their first practice in full pads was competitive with the defense having the slight edge over the offense, highlighted by intercepting four passes during seven-on-seven work.
“I knew there was going to be a little rust and it went about as I expected,” Hudson said. “I didn’t think we were going to be sharp, but I liked that we kept our organization and that’s something I’ve been pushing. No matter what we do, we’re going to be well-organized and prepared to the best of our abilities. This isn’t the end product and we have a lot we can build off of.”
The defense is led by rising senior defensive backs Markey Mallary and Elvis Bridgeman and rising junior Justin Moon and a pair of disruptive defensive ends in Amaron Williams and Jeff Simeon. Linebacker Sawyer Bartelt has also been a steady force following a wrestling state championship.
Yavis Ferrell returns at quarterback with running back Jaden Miller in the backfield and Christopher Gomez anchoring the offensive line. Rising junior wide receiver Jabari Lewis is one to watch while Michael Griffin and Cameron Owens are also playmakers.
“It’s too soon to say which group is going to be consistent because they haven’t strung together a couple days in a row, but what I do like is they all continue to go up against each other and nobody backs down,” Hudson said.
Even though spring ball did not go as planned, Hudson likes the mentality of the team and believes it will help them as they continue to work over the summer.
“They’ve a very humble group,” Hudson said. “They don’t feel they’re better than where they are. They understand they have to get better and I think at the end of the day, they know we have a lot of work to do.”
