The South Dade Senior High School Marching Band is upbeat about the current year.
The band gave a rousing performance during a pep rally that brought the students together to celebrate school spirit.
“I am excited about this year. We have some new people, and we have a pretty awesome group of musicians,” said Band Director Scott Davis.
Last year, the Buccaneers Marching Band performed at the St. Patrick’s Day parade at Universal Studios in Orlando. They marched with other bands from Florida. Davis hopes the band can go on another trip this year.
During the pep rally the band performed traditional school spirt songs and generated excitement among the student body.
Being a school marching band is like being part of a large and loving family. Band members love to practice and perform music and there is a tremendous amount of camaraderie among the members.
“The members look out for each other,” said Davis. “We also improve the spirit of the community and perform at local events.” The band recently gave a performance at Redland Middle School.
Alejandro Mir, a drum major who plays the tenor sax loves being in the band and has been a member for four years. “I love band and I am looking forward to being a leader in the band this year. For me, being in the band has been a great learning experience.”
Miguel Ventura, a drum major and a trombone player loves band. “We have so much positive energy in the band. It is so much fun. We are a family. We all love to play music together,” said Ventura.
Cindy Augusto, a leader in the color guard said, “We really have a lot of fun together. We have good flag work. I love dancing and being a leader in color guard,” she said.
The South Dade Marching Band will perform during football games and at various upcoming competitions. Some members may pursue professional music careers but everyone is making positive memories that will last a lifetime.
