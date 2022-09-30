The South Dade Senior High School Robotics program known as Buccaneer Robotics hosted a large robotics competition on September 24 called the Pirates Pillage.
It took place in the school’s gymnasium and cafeteria.
The competition featured talented robotics students from 15 schools and two private clubs from as far north as Sarasota. Teams from Broward and Palm Beach counties participated. Team members represented some of the best and brightest from their schools.
They have to build and program robots that play in a modified basketball game and then climb a jungle gym.
The game the robot teams play is called Rapid React and is sponsored by Boeing which is corporate partner with First Robotics.
The platform or league that the teams participate in is run by First Robotics, according to Shawn Waring, the engineering teacher at South Dade.
The game features six robots on the field. Each game is 2 minutes and 15 seconds. The students program the robots to score points autonomously for 15 seconds. For one minute and thirty seconds, the participants drive the robots with remote controls and try to score baskets. During the last 30 seconds of the match the participants try to get the robots to climb to the top rung of monkey bars.
“This was an offseason event, so it was a chance for my new players to drive a robot and also fix and write for the robot,” said Waring. “The competition was all day long. One of the key engineer. He loves working with robots and leading the team.
Kevin Lopez is the head programmer.
“I wrote the code for the computer. I have been interested in coding since I was a young child. I like the idea of writing code and creating a code for the robot. I enjoy being a part of the club.”
Members of the Robotics team gain leadership experience. Jacqueline Viera, is president of the Robotics Team. “I have written essays for grants. I wrote a business plan for the team that won us the Rookie Allstar Award for our first competition this year. I also work on community outreach to promote our organization. I love working with robots.”
Jasmin Elizalde is secretary for the team and has developed leadership skills. “I make sure everything is running well. I keep various records and help run the team,” she said.
Warnig loves the robotics program. “First Robotics is the most amazing program I have ever seen students participate in. They get to interact with industry level technology that many students would never have access to,” he said. “The whole community for First Robotic is kind and gracious and people are so willing to help.”
Robotics is a growing activity in area high schools.
