The South Dade Senior High School Robotics Team earned seventh place at the Orlando Regional Tournament for First Robotics, March 16-18.
This was considered an international level tournament. There were teams from Ohio, California and other states. There were also teams from Panama, Colombia, Turkey and Pakistan.
The Bucs were competing among 55 teams.
“This is a big validation,to compete at a high level with teams from all over the world. During the competition we had a record of 7-3 and qualified for the semi-finals. We were eliminated in the second round,” said Coach Shawn Waring, Because the South Dade Team was successful during the tournament, the members were one of eight schools named alliance captains.
“The kids were happy and enjoyed the event,” said Waring. “We are hoping to get even more students involved with robotics next year.
Students can learn marketing, math skills, mechanical skills, coding and they work together to create a robot. Through First Robotics, many students earn internships and are eligible for scholarships.”
Next year, Waring and the student leaders of the Robotics Club hope to travel out of state for competitions.
