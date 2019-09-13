The South Dade Buccaneers knocked off top-ranked Columbus 21-14 to become the No. 1-ranked team in Class 8A according to FloridaHSFootball.com, moving up one spot.
South Dade (3-0) is ranked seventh in the state regardless of classification.
The Buccaneers beat Columbus for the first time since 2013, ending a four-game losing streak in the series, which included Columbus ending South Dade’s season in three of the last four years.
Kelvin Durham passed for 167 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 115 yards to help lead South Dade from behind after trailing 14-0 in the first half. Trevon Sanders caught two touchdowns including the tiebreaking 47-yard score with 7:25 left in the game. Jermaine Hawkins also caught a touchdown while Chezy Mathews rushed for 66 yards.
South Dade out-gained Columbus in total offense 370-255.
