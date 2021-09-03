South Dade and Homestead are set for their rivalry battle for the South Dade News Leader ‘Centennial Cup’ at Harris Field on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Both teams are coming off season-opening losses with South Dade falling 33-18 to Doral Academy and Homestead dropping 21-19 to Palmetto.
South Dade has won the last 10 meetings with Homestead’s last win in 2011. South Dade coach Nate Hudson is 10-0 in the series including a 23-0 win in 2019 in Homestead’s Philip Simpson’s first season.
The teams did not play each other in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Homestead is led by sophomore quarterback Joshua Townsend, who accounted for 258 yards and two touchdowns in the opener while South Dade freshman X’zayvion Clayton scored twice in his debut.
Other Week 2 Local Games on Friday:
Southridge (0-0) vs. Coral Gables, 7 p.m.
Westminster Christian vs. Somerset South (1-0), 4 p.m.
Palmer Trinity vs. True North, 4 p.m.
Somerset Silver Palms (1-0) vs. Everglades Prep, 4 p.m.
Palm Glades (0-1) at St. Brendan, 7 p.m.
Coral Shores (1-0) at Florida Christian, 7:30 p.m
