Joshua Hicks fondly remembers the experience of playing for the South Dade Senior High School football team and winning the Florida State 8A football championship in 2013.
The Buccaneers were 14-1 and defeated Apopka 41-28 to win the championship in Orlando.
Hicks played left guard and went on to play left guard for Illinois College in Jacksonville, Illinois.
“Winning the state championship was a great experience and we had a really good team. We were all selfless and we played together as a team. We worked very hard in practice and then we played well in the games,” said Hicks.
After his football career ended, Hicks went on to co-found Exit 1 Productions with Michael Birts, Jr. They decided to create a documentary about that state championship season. He brought in Rose Palmer and Christopher Cepeda, recent graduates of the Kansas City Art Institute, on board, and now they have finished their first round of filming.
Cepeda and Palmer will examine the footage and determine what needs to be filmed next so the story of the football players will drive the story in the documentary.
“We are glad to have the opportunity to work on this project. We are using what we learned to create a documentary about the players on this team,” said Cepeda.
Palmer agreed. “We are telling the story of this team and we will work to produce a documentary on the former players, coaches and others who were involved with this team,” she said. “We interviewed the coaches and we’ve interviewed most of the former players. We are going to examine the stories they told us of their experiences of how it felt to win the state championship and how they carried that into their life for better or worse. We got a variation of the good and the bad after such a big win,” said Palmer.
During their research, they found that the former players had diverse experiences after high school football. They experienced many different realties. Some played college football and a few played in the NFL. One is a fire fighter, and most are working traditional jobs.
“One man has been working on a salmon farm. They have a drive and a passion. Some faced transitions. One is going back to school for a master’s degree in civil engineering. After high school many people struggle. We found most of the players are happy and continuing to live life,” said Cepeda.
“We are just getting started. Depending on the situation, we might interview people over the internet. We want to tell the stories these men have. This is a passion project. We are a cohesive team,” said Palmer.
Work on the documentary began last week at South Dade High. They interviewed former coaches and players from that year. Coach Nate Hudson has just retired but he continues to teach physical education at South Dade. Most of the other coaches have moved on. The goal is to have the documentary ready by Fall 2023.
“The players have all done well. They have jobs and some are now working as teachers,” said Hicks. He is also a permanent substitute teacher a Mays Conservatory of the Arts, just north of South Dade High School.
He believes the experience of being on the South Dade football team was positive for everyone and helped develop the players into successful young men.
“It was not easy to grow up in Homestead but the players on the team overcame difficulties and become successful,” he said.
