The South Dade Senior High School wrestling team won the regional meet and qualified five wrestlers for the upcoming state championship meet in Kissimmee at the Silver Spurs Arena.
Yoseline Perez earned first place in the 235-weight category.
Rebakkah KinKaid earned second place at 105 pounds, Geraldine Honore earned third place at 130 pounds, Kathleen Fisher earned second place at 135 pounds, Anisah Paz earned second place at 145 pounds.
South Dade Coach Victor Balmeceda said he is pleased with the success of the girls team. “The girls practice along with the boys and do exactly what the boys are doing,” he said. “The girls actually learn wrestling faster and pick up skills faster than our boys who are starting.”
South Dade Boys wrestling team won their district meet and are now
getting ready to host a regional meet. They won the district meet and scored 327 points.
Southwest came in second with 234.5 points. South Dade had 11 district champions and qualified all 14 wrestlers for the regional meet.
Cordell White won his fourth district title at 160 pounds, EJ Solis won his third district title at 138 pounds. Sawyer Bartelt, a junior, won a fifth district title at 220 pounds. He was able to participate in high school wrestling during his seventh and eighth grade years.
Balmeceda believes success breeds success. South Dade has won 22 consecutive state championships and continues to have a top wrestling program.
“We have tough athletes, and we have a great feeder program from wrestling clubs. When our wrestlers practice, they are in a room full of trophies from past teams that won state championships. They are among people they look up to. They don’t want to break the winning streak,” he said.
