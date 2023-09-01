The South Dade Senior High School football team completely dominated Carol City 42-0.
Both teams agreed to a running clock before halftime.
Head Coach Chris Reid has enjoyed the team’s status as underdog but he realizes this may be coming to an end and upcoming opponents will be taking the Buccaneers very seriously.
“We will always be humble and just keep playing football. We are playing team football.”said Coach Reid.
Demetrius Williams, a defensive tackle, scored the first touchdown by blocking a punt and recovering it for a touchdown.
Tedarius Hughes had an interception that he ran back for a touchdown. He had two interceptions.
Jakari Blackman scored two rushing touchdowns.
Chaz Milton scored a rushing touchdown.
Sedric Melvin returned a punt for a touchdown.
Kicker Joseph Quintanilla kicked six extra points.
The Homestead Broncos suffered a 13-12 loss to Palmetto.
Coach Ronnie Thorton said the team has some work to do to achieve success this season.
“It was an eye-opening loss for us. We are expected to challenge moving forward. This opened our eyes. We still have to show up each every day,” he said.
Thornton believes the team beat themselves because of penalties and mistakes.The Broncos had 27 penalties and lost more than 200 yards because of those penalties.
Cortez Mills and James Gatewood each caught touchdown passes in the end zone.
“I think we should be humble coming from this loss. We did not play our best,” he said.
This week Homestead and South Dade will meet at Harris Field Friday night The historic, cross-town rivalry is likely to be a great game, intense and competitive.
