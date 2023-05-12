Chris Reid is the new football coach for South Dade Senior High School. Reid is coming from Palmetto High where he was an assistant coach. He is a graduate of South Dade and played on the school’s team from 2007 to 2010.
“I weighed 185 pounds and I was on the offensive line. I worked hard at lifting weights and made the 1,000 club. I was undersized but I wanted to make the plays,” said Reid.
After South Dade, Reid went to Illinois to play for Elmhurst College (now Elmhurst University), a solid Division 3 program.
“We don’t have as much as a Division 1 program but we had a lot of heart and determination. We worked as hard as players at the larger universities. Those of us who played all four years were very committed to playing college football.” he said. Reid played defensive end at Elmhurst.
Reid came back to Miami-Dade and got into coaching. He loves football and wants to help the South Dade players
succeed in the classroom and on the field.
“I will expect the players on the team to do well academically because very few high school players can play professionally. Some might be able to play in college. They need to be ready for life after football,” said Reid.
Reid is taking over a program that struggled last season and finished with a 2-8 record. He wants his player to practice hard and become stronger, working out in the weight room.
“I will focus on the details and a lesson plan for each practice,” he said.
Like many coaches, Reid views the game of football as similar to the game of life.
“Just as in real life football is not always fun. Sometimes you will struggle but you have to get up and keep trying,” said Reid.
Reid knows Miami-Dade County football has some strong teams.
Having coached at Palmetto, Reid knows there will be strong competition. Homestead is another powerhouse opponent.
Reid also knows there are some dedicated players on the team who have shown leadership. Raul Cepeda, Mark Brandt and Anthony Reed a strong players. Cedric Melvin is also very talented.
“These are players who I can count on to lead the team. They will start the practice and get the other players to stretch out and exercise. They are very dedicated,” said Reid.
Being in the presence of Reid one gets the impression that he is a very dedicated and passionate coach who wants to lead a successful football program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.