The South Dade Senior High School basketball team is having a winning season.
The Buccaneers recently beat Coral Reef 69 to 66. Coach Ian Kallusingh is pleased noting the team is highly ranked amongst Miami-Dade teams.
South Dade is 14-2 and is preparing for the state playoffs.
“We are doing well and the game against Coral Reef was not as close as it looked. If we continue to play hard we can win. We have to be committed to playing defense,” he said. “Mister Dean played very well.”
Mister Dean has averaged 27 points a game and is a team leader. He plays forward.
“I love basketball and I want to play in college,” he said. “I am dedicated to basketball.”
O’Cien Valdes is averaging 17 points a game.
The team celebrated its success with a big pep rally this past Friday. The girls’ and boys’ teams were honored. The South Dade band performed as did the cheerleaders and dance groups. The students were very enthusiastic and supportive of their teams.
