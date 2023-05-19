The South Dade Senior High School baseball team enjoyed a successful season finishing with a 14-7-3 record and a 7A District 16 championship.
The Bucs defeated Palmetto 3-1 to win the district championship, but lost to West Broward 6-5 in the reginal playoffs.
“The players worked hard and battled hard this season. We lost to West Broward but the players have nothing to hang their heads about. It was a real thrill to win the district championship. Our goal was to get to the regional playoffs and our kids made it happen,” said Coach Fred Burnside.
The district for South Dade was very competitive and it was an accomplishment to win the championship.
Burnside was very pleased to beat Palmetto for the championship and was proud of a win over Southwest.
The Bucs baseball team has had some individual successes.
Henry Fernandez, a top shortstop, will play for St. Thomas University next year.
Oskar Amaya, a talented player who pitched well will play for Florida National University next year.
The future of South Dade baseball looks bright. Brandon Roman, a highly regarded pitcher will be returning as a senior next year. Anthony Cuquejo will return to play catcher. Kaleb Borek, Jose Ruiz and Corey Rodriguez will be returning.
But Coach Fred Burnside will not return. After 51 years of coaching at the high school and college levels he will retire after this season.
“I am really proud of the kids and the efforts they have made. This was my farewell season,” he said.
The new coach will be Rich Benavides.
Burnside also coached at Killian and Southridge. He has seen Miami-Dade high school baseball change over the years.
One challenge facing coaches today is the fact that players can easily move from high school to high school if they see better opportunities with other programs. Burnside saw some of his more talented players move to other programs.
The Homestead Senior High School baseball team faced some ups and downs this season. The Broncos finished with an 8-10 record and lost to Belen Jesuit 11-1 in the district playoffs. They began strong with two wins; 21-1 and 18-0 over Somerset Academy South Homestead.
The top pitcher was Devin Williams, and the best hitter was Eduardo Nunez. Adonis Moreno was also a leading hitter.
“We had an average season and next year we will fill in some holes and we will do better,” said Coach Bruce Berman.
